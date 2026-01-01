Slack from Salesforce logo
ニュース

Slack Security Update

Slack チーム一同作成2024年8月21日

1 分未満

On August 20, 2024, a security researcher published a blog post disclosing an issue affecting Slack AI.

When we became aware of the report, we launched an investigation into the described scenario where, under very limited and specific circumstances, a malicious actor with an existing account in the same Slack workspace could phish users for certain data. We deployed a patch to address the reported issue on August 20, 2024, and have no evidence at this time of unauthorized access to customer data.

Trust is our number one value and nothing is more important than the security of customer data. We appreciate the contributions of researchers who partner with us via our Research Program to help us meet evolving threats posed by malicious actors.

この記事はお役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

読み進める

ニュース

グローバルのデータレジデンシーが拡大 : スイス、UAE、ブラジルが新たに追加

Slack データの保存場所が、さらに多くの地域から選択可能に。コンプライアンス要件に対応しやすくなるよう、Slack はデータレジデンシーを継続的に拡大しています。

ニュース

Slack 上のデータを保護するベストプラクティス、高度な脅威検出機能、アラートコントロールをご紹介

Slack は、ユーザーが連携するすべての場面に、エンタープライズ級のセキュリティを組み込んでいます。

コラボレーション

金融業界で不正なコミュニケーションを回避するには

メッセージのリスクを抑えるツールの条件は、使いやすく安全で快適に連携できること

変革

エンタープライズ級のセキュリティを実現する強力な新レイヤー

Slack は最先端のサイバーセキュリティを 備え、皆さまの情報やデータを安全に守ります