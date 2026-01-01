The Total Economic Impact™ of Slack for Service Teams

Building a top-notch support team is essential to winning long-term customer loyalty. When time is of the essence, the most efficient service teams rely on cross-functional collaboration across IT, product, sales and more to resolve issues fast. That’s why many high-performing organizations run their service operations with Slack, the intelligent productivity platform.
To dive deeper into the benefits of using Slack, we commissioned a study by Forrester Consulting to calculate a potential return on investment (ROI) for deploying Slack for service teams.
Based on a composite of the teams surveyed, the study found that service teams using Slack saw:
- 17% reduction in average handle time*
- 24% reduction in escalations*
- Reduced cost of customer service tickets, totaling $2.2 million*
- Increased revenue from improved customer satisfaction, totaling $843,000*
Download the study to learn more.
* Results are for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！