The Total Economic Impact™ of Slack for Service Teams

A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting explores Slack’s effect on customer satisfaction, resolution times and revenue

1 分未満

Building a top-notch support team is essential to winning long-term customer loyalty. When time is of the essence, the most efficient service teams rely on cross-functional collaboration across IT, product, sales and more to resolve issues fast. That’s why many high-performing organizations run their service operations with Slack, the intelligent productivity platform.

To dive deeper into the benefits of using Slack, we commissioned a study by Forrester Consulting to calculate a potential return on investment (ROI) for deploying Slack for service teams.

Based on a composite of the teams surveyed, the study found that service teams using Slack saw:

  • 17% reduction in average handle time*
  • 24% reduction in escalations*
  • Reduced cost of customer service tickets, totaling $2.2 million*
  • Increased revenue from improved customer satisfaction, totaling $843,000*

Download the study to learn more.

* Results are for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers

