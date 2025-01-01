The Total Economic Impact™ of Slack for Service Teams

A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting explores Slack’s effect on customer satisfaction, resolution times and revenue

少于 1 分钟内

Building a top-notch support team is essential to winning long-term customer loyalty. When time is of the essence, the most efficient service teams rely on cross-functional collaboration across IT, product, sales and more to resolve issues fast. That’s why many high-performing organizations run their service operations with Slack, the intelligent productivity platform.

To dive deeper into the benefits of using Slack, we commissioned a study by Forrester Consulting to calculate a potential return on investment (ROI) for deploying Slack for service teams.

Based on a composite of the teams surveyed, the study found that service teams using Slack saw:

  • 17% reduction in average handle time*
  • 24% reduction in escalations*
  • Reduced cost of customer service tickets, totaling $2.2 million*
  • Increased revenue from improved customer satisfaction, totaling $843,000*

Download the study to learn more.

* Results are for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers

此资源有用吗？

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

相关资源