How to improve your focus in Slack

Our teams are always looking for ways to help make your Slack experience smoother and your work more efficient, so we wanted to pass along our top tips to you! Below we’ve compiled how you can make Slack fit into your working day and customise it to your preferences.

I need more focus time

Slack is designed to be customisable to your style of communication and work, aiming to make your working day more efficient. Easy adjustments in your notification settings can often change how you communicate and focus on the tasks at hand.

If you find that notifications are interrupting your focus, you can customise notifications to your preferences:

I need to find things easily

Slack is an abbreviation for Searchable Log of All Communication and Knowledge, so the search function is designed to help you find what you need or get up to speed on a topic.

When you’re trying to find information or get caught up on a topic, you can use search.

Save important documents, messages or channel objectives by pinning messages in a channel.

Move call notes, project updates and processes into a canvas.

Note previous posts that you’ll want to refer back to by using bookmark/read later.

Slack AI can be used to provide you with daily recaps of your selected channels or to provide summaries when joining new channels.

I need to organise my conversations

Organising your side panel and conversations drives efficiency by minimising time spent searching for your top channels. By organising your side panel, you can prioritise your most important channels and organise channels by topics (such as by project or by team) or by Slack Connect channels.

Name channels by organisation, team or project so that it’s easy to find what you’re looking for by following channel naming conventions.

You can organise and customise your sidebar by any categorisation that makes sense to you. Organise by teams, topics or priority through sidebar organisation.

Keep conversations organised in channels by replying in threads, which helps to group conversations and keep the information visible to channel members.

Taking conversations out of direct messages and into channels encourages collaboration and allows people to become informed on topics through the search tool. Move conversations to channels from DMs so that info can be searched.

Learning the difference between using @here and @channel can improve how people prioritise notifications, information and replying.

I need to keep my work in fewer platforms

In the increasingly growing world of new technology, software and communication channels, knowledge workers report spending at least 30 minutes per week just switching between platforms.

Catch up quickly with colleagues on video or audio-only calls using Slack huddles.

Keep notes, ideas and project plans in a personal or channel canvas.

Automate routine tasks such as reminders, requests, input or feedback by creating workflows.

Manage projects by assigning tasks, monitoring progress and setting due dates by using Slack lists.

Keep your sales leads, opportunities and communication in one place with Sales Elevate.

Summarise conversations, get recaps and search more quickly using Slack AI.

Minimise how much you need to jump between platforms by using app integrations.

You can DM yourself to take notes or draft messages to proofread before posting in larger channels.

Make our work platform work for you

Slack is designed to make your working day as efficient as possible, from customisable preferences to features created to assist with your daily tasks. We’re always evolving Slack based on our customers’ feedback to help with collaboration and communication. Interested in learning more about how to use Slack in your team? Visit our use cases.