Privacy FAQs

Slack is committed to providing you with the information and tools that you need to meet data and privacy obligations. Below, you'll find resources related to our Privacy Policy and specific data protection laws:

Workspace settings

The Workspace settings page is where members can review info about workspaces that they've joined. Here's what you'll find there:

Your workspace owners and admins plus their contact info

Your workspace’s subscription

Message and file retention policies

Available data export options

💡 Read more about the Workspace settings page

Delete your Slack account

If you're ready to permanently leave a workspace, members can deactivate their account and ask a workspace owner to delete their profile information

Delete a workspace

A workspace primary owner can delete their workspace. Read more about deleting a workspace and our security practices.

Transfer ownership of a workspace

The workspace primary owner can transfer ownership of their workspace.

Message and file retention

On the free version of Slack, you’ll have the option to choose whether messages and files are deleted after 90 days, or whether messages and files (including edits) are kept for a year.

On paid subscriptions, the default message and file retention setting is to keep everything for as long as the paid workspace exists. Workspace owners can customise their retention policies. They can choose to set a customised time frame for keeping messages and files, and they can also choose to retain all versions of an edited or deleted message.

Edited and deleted messages

On the Free subscription, if you have the option to edit messages, only the most recent version will remain. On paid subscriptions, workspace owners or admins can choose to keep a log of all edited messages. Visit your Workspace settings to confirm which option your workspace has enabled.

Data storage

Where is my data stored?

Slack is hosted with Amazon Web Services and the default location is AWS US. The data centre hosting location applicable to each Slack customer can vary if an organisation uses our data residency feature. Data residency for Slack allows global teams to choose the region where certain types of data at rest are stored. To learn more, visit Data residency for Slack.

Please note that the other categories of data, ‘Other Information’, as defined in Slack’s privacy policy are processed in the US. To support delivery of our Services, Slack may engage subprocessors. A current list of subprocessors for the Services, including the identities of those subprocessors and their country of location, is accessible via https://www.slack.com/slack-subprocessors

You can also find information regarding data transfers in the following resources:

Commitment to GDPR – Data transfers: https://slack.com/gdpr#data-transfers

Privacy policy – https://slack.com/trust/privacy/privacy-policy

Slack privacy FAQ – https://slack.com/trust/privacy/privacy-faq

Slack Trust Centre – https://slack.com/trust

Does the GDPR require EU personal data to stay in the EU?

The GDPR does not require EU data to reside in the European Union. Slack’s data processing addenda and the European Union’s Model Clauses (Standard Contractual Clauses) will continue to ensure compliance for EU personal data transfers outside the EU. Our data processing addenda are available to all customers, regardless of the Slack subscription that they are using.

Data transfers between Europe and the US may also be covered by the EU-US Data Privacy Framework. Through Salesforce, Slack participates in the EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF), the UK Extension to the EU-US DPF and the Swiss-US DPF, as described in detail here. More information about the DPF can be found at https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov/Program-Overview

How secure is my data on Slack?

Slack is committed to ensuring that our infrastructure is secure, redundant and reliable, while providing your team with tools to administer your environment. We are proud to exceed the industry standard when it comes to protecting your organisation, and we've outlined many of our security practices and certifications on our website.

Is my data encrypted?

Slack provides data encryption in transit and at rest. Read more about our approach to security.

Data exports and ownership

Who owns the data that’s submitted to a workspace?

A Customer owns and controls all content submitted to their workspace. Slack processes customer data on behalf of the Customer.

What export tools are available with Slack, and who can use them?

All subscriptions On any plan, workspace owners and admins can export all data (messages and files) from public channels.

Business+ subscription Workspace owners can request access to a tool that will download all content from public and private channels.

Free and Pro subscriptions The option to download all workspace data is available to workspaces on the Free and Pro subscriptions under limited circumstances only. We require workspace owners on these subscriptions to apply for data exports, undergo a strict review process and provide (a) valid legal process, (b) consent of members or (c) a requirement or right under applicable laws.

Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ subscriptions Discovery APIs allow eligible Slack customers to use third-party applications to export, retain or archive messages and files that have been submitted to Slack. This includes messages and files that have been migrated to a Slack Enterprise Grid org.

💡 Visit Guide to Slack import and export tools to learn more.

How do I delete personal information from Slack?

When you’re ready to permanently leave a workspace, you can deactivate your account and ask a workspace primary owner to remove your profile information. (A workspace primary owner can contact Slack on your behalf to complete this.) Slack will only delete member profile information at the request of a primary owner. If that’s you, and you’ve been asked to delete a member’s profile, you can get in touch with us at feedback@slack.com.

Before you deactivate your account, you can also remove any profile information that you like, such as your name and email address. Depending on your workspace's settings, you may be able to delete messages and files that you've shared. Get in touch with a workspace owner or admin if you have any questions about editing and deletion settings.