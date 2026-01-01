Accelerate marketing team processes with automation

Disconnected tools, manual processes and siloed stakeholders make it challenging for marketers to focus on executing successful campaigns. But with rising customer expectations, it’s essential for marketing teams to be efficient as they plan, deliver and optimize campaigns that resonate with their audiences.
Join our webinar to learn how you can be more productive with Slack. We’ll share how marketers can remove bottlenecks using Slack’s code-free automation in their flow of work as they have conversations and make decisions with their team. Best of all, we’ll show you step-by-step tips on how to automate specific marketing processes across teams with your go-to tools so you can start saving time today.
