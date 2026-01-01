Bring your Digital HQ to life: Embracing flexibility

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 모든 사용자
- Slack 사용자
- Slack 사용이 처음인 사용자
It’s no secret that over the past few years, the digital and physical spaces have flipped. This shift has raised new challenges for employees all around the world, such as a massive increase of email silos, constant switching between tools and a packed schedule of meetings, preventing them from doing their best work.
And now that the balance between the digital and physical workplace is in constant flux, what’s missing is a place that is connected, flexible and inclusive—that everyone can be part of and contribute to. We call that the digital HQ.
Eighty-seven percent of Slack users say the platform makes them more productive. In this webinar, see how you can add your teams to this stat by letting people choose where, how and when they work with asynchronous tools like huddles and clips.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.