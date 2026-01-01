Fortified collaboration: How to secure your digital-first workplace

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 금융 서비스 전문가
Security has always been critical for financial institutions. But heightened geopolitical tensions have underscored its importance: In February, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a warning about potential cyber attacks targeting critical industries, including financial services.
To help organizations prepare for malicious activity, the government launched Shields Up, which provides risk-mitigation guidance, including how to strengthen controls for cloud services. We’ll explore these guidelines and more in our upcoming webinar, Fortified collaboration: How to keep your digital-first workplace secure.
Join us for an in-depth discussion with security experts on how Slack can help teams work securely from anywhere. In this webinar, we’ll explore how some of the world’s largest financial institutions use Slack to collaborate securely without compromising speed to market or the employee and customer experience.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.