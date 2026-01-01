Fortified collaboration: How to secure your digital-first workplace

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

Security has always been critical for financial institutions. But heightened geopolitical tensions have underscored its importance: In February, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a warning about potential cyber attacks targeting critical industries, including financial services.

To help organizations prepare for malicious activity, the government launched Shields Up, which provides risk-mitigation guidance, including how to strengthen controls for cloud services. We’ll explore these guidelines and more in our upcoming webinar, Fortified collaboration: How to keep your digital-first workplace secure.

Join us for an in-depth discussion with security experts on how Slack can help teams work securely from anywhere. In this webinar, we’ll explore how some of the world’s largest financial institutions use Slack to collaborate securely without compromising speed to market or the employee and customer experience.

你將學習到： Tactical advice for enabling secure collaboration across teams

How Slack’s robust security features and products can help your organization stay secure

Recommendations for managing remote data storage

How to achieve FINRA 17a-4 compliance

Tips to collaborate with external teams without compromising security

專題講者：