Fortified collaboration: How to secure your digital-first workplace

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 財務担当者
Security has always been critical for financial institutions. But heightened geopolitical tensions have underscored its importance: In February, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a warning about potential cyber attacks targeting critical industries, including financial services.
To help organizations prepare for malicious activity, the government launched Shields Up, which provides risk-mitigation guidance, including how to strengthen controls for cloud services. We’ll explore these guidelines and more in our upcoming webinar, Fortified collaboration: How to keep your digital-first workplace secure.
Join us for an in-depth discussion with security experts on how Slack can help teams work securely from anywhere. In this webinar, we’ll explore how some of the world’s largest financial institutions use Slack to collaborate securely without compromising speed to market or the employee and customer experience.
注目のスピーカー :
