How service teams should be thinking about the future of work

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

Here we are: somewhere between ‘work-from-anywhere, anytime’ and ‘work-from-the-office, 9-to-5’. As self-service and automation take on more of the service load, agents require more training and specialized skillset than ever.

With inflation eating into pay and the Great Resignation in full swing how do service leaders retain and scale top talent? And as you’re reevaluating budgets and plans, how does a Digital HQ built with Slack and Salesforce fit into the success of your service strategy? Join us to learn more about the future of work as it pertains to service teams.

학습 내용: Insight into trends in the world right now

What the future of work means for service teams and service leaders

Introduction to the Digital HQ for Service

How to swarm on cases and incidents with the Service Cloud for Slack app

주요 발표자: