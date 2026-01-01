digital-hq-computer-header-webinar
Webinar

How service teams should be thinking about the future of work

How service teams are thriving with a digital HQ

60 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • カスタマーサポートチーム

Here we are: somewhere between ‘work-from-anywhere, anytime’ and ‘work-from-the-office, 9-to-5’. As self-service and automation take on more of the service load, agents require more training and specialized skillset than ever.

With inflation eating into pay and the Great Resignation in full swing how do service leaders retain and scale top talent? And as you’re reevaluating budgets and plans, how does a Digital HQ built with Slack and Salesforce fit into the success of your service strategy?  Join us to learn more about the future of work as it pertains to service teams.

注目のスピーカー :

SalesforceVP Salesforce FuturesMick Costigan
SalesforceSr Director Product ManagementDevra Struzenburg
SalesforceProduct Marketing ManagerNausheen Najib

