How service teams should be thinking about the future of work

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- カスタマーサポートチーム
Here we are: somewhere between ‘work-from-anywhere, anytime’ and ‘work-from-the-office, 9-to-5’. As self-service and automation take on more of the service load, agents require more training and specialized skillset than ever.
With inflation eating into pay and the Great Resignation in full swing how do service leaders retain and scale top talent? And as you’re reevaluating budgets and plans, how does a Digital HQ built with Slack and Salesforce fit into the success of your service strategy? Join us to learn more about the future of work as it pertains to service teams.
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。