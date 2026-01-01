Streamline your cloud operations with Slack and AWS

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
The explosion of available tools helps developers and cloud operators innovate faster with better performance and reliability. However, this tool sprawl may also lead to increased context switching, manual efforts, and silos across engineering and operations teams. Tying together tools into a centralized and transparent collaboration space enables teams to build products faster, reduce incidents and downtime, and increase productivity and team satisfaction.
Integrating 200+ fully featured AWS cloud services through Slack tames tool sprawl by bringing together tools, teams, and conversations into a single pane of glass. With increased automation and transparency across teams, applications, and infrastructure, cross-functional teams tighten collaboration to move work forward faster.
