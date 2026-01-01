Colorful blocks
Insights from CX leaders on improving customer care with Slack

Learn how customer support teams can provide exceptional customer care by connecting their organization through Slack

  • Customer support teams

Customer support has never been more important. In fact, 50% of customers would switch to a competitor after just one bad experience. After multiple bad experiences, that number quickly jumps to 80%.

But here’s the good news: Customer support teams can prioritize customers, work more efficiently, and provide exceptional—and fast—customer care by connecting their organization through Slack.

This webinar brings together customer support leaders Michelle Yanez-Olivares, the head of customer experience at Accent Group Limited; Sebastian Burzacchi, the vice president of service operations at Oscar Health; and our very own Ali Rayl, the vice president of customer experience at Slack.

SlackVP, Customer ExperienceAli Rayl
Oscar HealthVP of Service OperationsSebastian Burzacchi
Accent Group LimitedHead of Customer ExperienceMichelle Yanez-Olivares

