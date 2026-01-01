Insights from CX leaders on improving customer care with Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

Customer support has never been more important. In fact, 50% of customers would switch to a competitor after just one bad experience. After multiple bad experiences, that number quickly jumps to 80%.

But here’s the good news: Customer support teams can prioritize customers, work more efficiently, and provide exceptional—and fast—customer care by connecting their organization through Slack.

This webinar brings together customer support leaders Michelle Yanez-Olivares, the head of customer experience at Accent Group Limited; Sebastian Burzacchi, the vice president of service operations at Oscar Health; and our very own Ali Rayl, the vice president of customer experience at Slack.

你將學習到： How to prioritize customer needs

How to provide exceptional customer care

How to set up your teams on one platform to work more efficiently

