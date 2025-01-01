Insights from CX leaders on improving customer care with Slack

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Customer support teams
Customer support has never been more important. In fact, 50% of customers would switch to a competitor after just one bad experience. After multiple bad experiences, that number quickly jumps to 80%.
But here’s the good news: Customer support teams can prioritize customers, work more efficiently, and provide exceptional—and fast—customer care by connecting their organization through Slack.
This webinar brings together customer support leaders Michelle Yanez-Olivares, the head of customer experience at Accent Group Limited; Sebastian Burzacchi, the vice president of service operations at Oscar Health; and our very own Ali Rayl, the vice president of customer experience at Slack.
演讲嘉宾：
