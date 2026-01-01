Insights from CX leaders on improving customer care with Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

Customer support has never been more important. In fact, 50% of customers would switch to a competitor after just one bad experience. After multiple bad experiences, that number quickly jumps to 80%.

But here’s the good news: Customer support teams can prioritize customers, work more efficiently, and provide exceptional—and fast—customer care by connecting their organization through Slack.

This webinar brings together customer support leaders Michelle Yanez-Olivares, the head of customer experience at Accent Group Limited; Sebastian Burzacchi, the vice president of service operations at Oscar Health; and our very own Ali Rayl, the vice president of customer experience at Slack.

학습 내용: How to prioritize customer needs

How to provide exceptional customer care

How to set up your teams on one platform to work more efficiently

주요 발표자: