Insights from CX leaders on improving customer care with Slack

Learn how customer support teams can provide exceptional customer care by connecting their organization through Slack

40 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • カスタマーサポートチーム

Customer support has never been more important. In fact, 50% of customers would switch to a competitor after just one bad experience. After multiple bad experiences, that number quickly jumps to 80%.

But here’s the good news: Customer support teams can prioritize customers, work more efficiently, and provide exceptional—and fast—customer care by connecting their organization through Slack.

This webinar brings together customer support leaders Michelle Yanez-Olivares, the head of customer experience at Accent Group Limited; Sebastian Burzacchi, the vice president of service operations at Oscar Health; and our very own Ali Rayl, the vice president of customer experience at Slack.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackVP, Customer ExperienceAli Rayl
Oscar HealthVP of Service OperationsSebastian Burzacchi
Accent Group LimitedHead of Customer ExperienceMichelle Yanez-Olivares

