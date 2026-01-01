Slack Meets Tableau Next: Unlock Insights for Teams in the Flow of Work

Most team decisions are still made without data—and valuable insights often stay siloed or out of reach. But what if collaborating with data felt natural? What if proactive insights surfaced automatically, and answers were always just a message away?

Enter Tableau Next in Slack: transforming the way teams move from insight to impact. In this session, you’ll see how to effortlessly share and explore data-driven insights, collaborate in real time with teammates and AI agents, and take action—right from Slack.

With AI-powered insights delivered directly into your conversations, you can stay focused on what matters most. And when it’s time to go deeper, jump into Tableau Next with a single click for rich, interactive analysis.

Whether you’re tracking key metrics, identifying emerging trends, or aligning on next steps, discover how Slack and Tableau Next empower teams to make smarter, faster decisions—together.

你將學習到： Drive Faster Decisions: Integrate key metrics into existing workflows for immediate action

Maximize Team Efficiency: Empower teams with accessible, governed insights in Salesforce and Slack

Accelerate Business Impact: Turn data into actionable results, directly within your current environment

專題講者：