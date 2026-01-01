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Webinar

Save time and automate your work in Slack

Build a better work life with Workflow Builder

35 min

Este seminario web es ideal para:

  • Everyone
  • Owners and admins
  • Slack champions
  • Slack users

In Slack, anyone can turn repeatable processes into automated workflows without writing a single line of code. Let Workflow Builder handle the work of work, so you can stay focused on your most important projects. 

In this session, we’ll show you how to get started with Workflow Builder, so you can automate your most tedious tasks. We’ll share a few examples and teach you how to build our most popular workflows, step-by-step. Plus, we’ll leave tons of time for Q&A.

Oradores destacados:

Marie WilkersonCustomer Success Manager, Slack
Olivia WatkinsSenior Content Strategist, Slack

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