Save time and automate your work in Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
- Owners and admins
- Slack champions
- Slack users
In Slack, anyone can turn repeatable processes into automated workflows without writing a single line of code. Let Workflow Builder handle the work of work, so you can stay focused on your most important projects.
In this session, we’ll show you how to get started with Workflow Builder, so you can automate your most tedious tasks. We’ll share a few examples and teach you how to build our most popular workflows, step-by-step. Plus, we’ll leave tons of time for Q&A.
專題講者：
SlackCustomer Success ManagerMarie Wilkerson
SlackSenior Content StrategistOlivia Watkins
