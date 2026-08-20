Convert activities into revenue with Slack

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Turn insights into impact through streamlined workflows and closer collaboration across the org. Slack brings key data and insights into channels where marketers can communicate and decide the best course of action to increase outcomes. Closer collaboration with sales means lock-step alignment on revenue generating activities.
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