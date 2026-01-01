Discover the Digital HQ for public sector with Slack and AWS

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 비즈니스 의사 결정자
- 보안 책임자
- Slack 사용자
Tune into this webinar to learn how GovSlack and AWS GovCloud allow you to securely achieve your mission from anywhere. With a digital HQ built from the ground up with security and compliance at the core, your teams and partners can easily do their best work together, from anywhere. You’ll hear how organizations like Army Software Factory and Lockheed Martin are accelerating their missions with digital HQs.
