Discover the Digital HQ for public sector with Slack and AWS

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Business decision makers
- Security officers
- Slack users
Tune into this webinar to learn how GovSlack and AWS GovCloud allow you to securely achieve your mission from anywhere. With a digital HQ built from the ground up with security and compliance at the core, your teams and partners can easily do their best work together, from anywhere. You’ll hear how organizations like Army Software Factory and Lockheed Martin are accelerating their missions with digital HQs.
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！