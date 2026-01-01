Flowers getting taller with clouds representing productivity
Webinar

How Delivery Hero powers productivity and collaboration with Slack + Atlassian

In this session, we’ll share the results of our survey and best practices for integrating Slack and Atlassian

60 분

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

  • 개발자
  • 소유자 및 관리자
  • 기술 전문가

Delivery Hero is a Berlin-based online food-ordering service with a global reach, serving customers in 50 countries across four continents. Local restaurants, grocers and couriers are all-stars in Delivery Hero’s constellation of partners. To keep teams aligned across time zones, borders and businesses, Delivery Hero turns to Atlassian and Slack.

For years, Atlassian and Slack have worked together to develop rich integrations, such as the Slack apps for Jira Cloud, Halp, Confluence Cloud, Bitbucket Cloud and more. We were eager to hear how organizations like Delivery Hero have been using Slack and Atlassian tools together, so we surveyed 100 IT leaders with the help of technology advisory firm 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In this session, we’ll share the results of our survey and best practices for integrating Slack and Atlassian. You’ll hear from Jay Lyman, a senior analyst at 451 Research, and Dennis Zahrt, a manager and systems administrator at Delivery Hero, on how using the two products together can power productivity.

주요 발표자:

Delivery HeroManager - Systems AdministratorDennis Zahrt
451 ResearchSenior Research Analyst - Cloud Native and DevOpsJay Lyman

이 웨비나가 유용했습니까?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

Related Events

Jan 13

웨비나

[자동차/제조 산업] 데이터·지식·AI를 Slack으로 연결하는 업무의 시작

이번 웨비나에서는 자동차/제조 산업의 디지털 업무 환경 변화와 Slack이 만드는 새로운 업무 경험들을 다양한 글로벌 선도 기업들의 활용 사례와 함께 공유드릴 예정입니다. 데이터, 지식, AI가 Slack에서 어떻게 연결되고 자동화되는 지 데모 쇼케이스도 함께 합니다.

등록

온디맨드

시스템 에러 대응의 새 기준! Slack 실시간 모니터링 및 자동화 – CJ온스타일 고객사 세션

Slack은 Agentic OS가 되어 조직의 모든 업무 흐름을 관리하고 AI에이전트와 사람이 협력하며 일하는 중심 환경이 되었습니다. 커뮤니케이션 툴을 너머 사람, 앱, 데이터, 그리고 에이전트를 모두 연결하여 업무를 수행하는 통합 플랫폼으로 진화하고 있습니다.

지금 시청하기