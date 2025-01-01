How Delivery Hero powers productivity and collaboration with Slack + Atlassian

本次网络会议最适合于：

Delivery Hero is a Berlin-based online food-ordering service with a global reach, serving customers in 50 countries across four continents. Local restaurants, grocers and couriers are all-stars in Delivery Hero’s constellation of partners. To keep teams aligned across time zones, borders and businesses, Delivery Hero turns to Atlassian and Slack.

For years, Atlassian and Slack have worked together to develop rich integrations, such as the Slack apps for Jira Cloud, Halp, Confluence Cloud, Bitbucket Cloud and more. We were eager to hear how organizations like Delivery Hero have been using Slack and Atlassian tools together, so we surveyed 100 IT leaders with the help of technology advisory firm 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In this session, we’ll share the results of our survey and best practices for integrating Slack and Atlassian. You’ll hear from Jay Lyman, a senior analyst at 451 Research, and Dennis Zahrt, a manager and systems administrator at Delivery Hero, on how using the two products together can power productivity.

How the IT team at Delivery Hero optimizes its tech stack for speedy, streamlined collaboration with Slack and Atlassian tools

Best practices for integrating Slack with Atlassian tools such as Jira Cloud, Halp, Confluence Cloud and Bitbucket Cloud

