Alert and engage in real-time to minimize incident response times

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 개발자
- 기술 전문가
Virtual incident war rooms can mean stress, constant distractions from new joiners, and pressure to fix issues as fast as possible. Cross-functional dev, operations, and business stakeholder teams require a way to spin up incidents quickly, provide immediate context to new responders, and keep a searchable audit trail of exactly what happened to learn from every incident.
Booz Allen Hamilton uses Slack to streamline the incident management process, automate communications across teams, and eliminate noise to keep engineers focused on solving urgent issues quickly and free up more time for product innovation.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.