Alert and engage in real-time to minimize incident response times

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Developers
- Technology professionals
Virtual incident war rooms can mean stress, constant distractions from new joiners, and pressure to fix issues as fast as possible. Cross-functional dev, operations, and business stakeholder teams require a way to spin up incidents quickly, provide immediate context to new responders, and keep a searchable audit trail of exactly what happened to learn from every incident.
Booz Allen Hamilton uses Slack to streamline the incident management process, automate communications across teams, and eliminate noise to keep engineers focused on solving urgent issues quickly and free up more time for product innovation.
演讲嘉宾：
