工作效率

Get where you’re going faster with SAP Concur’s Travel App

Book travel, share plans, and look up flights, all in Slack

由 Slack 团队提供2018 年 8 月 13 日

阅读 2 分钟

It goes without saying that booking travel for business can be a hassle.

You’ve got schedules to juggle, flights to choose, and all against the rapidly approaching deadline of your trip. The ideal scenario is to get in, get flights, and get back to work.

If you’re one of the over 46 million people using SAP Concur for booking business travel, this is exactly what their new Travel App for Slack can do for you.

 

Book flights in Slack

Setting up flights for an upcoming trip will no longer feel like a chore when you can do it all in a direct message — a “DM” — with the SAP Concur Travel App. Type menu to get started and after filling out a few fields, you’ll have flight results inside Slack, with no need to jump to a web browser. Booking is a matter of hitting a few more buttons to confirm.

 

Concur travel flight pay screenshot

 

Once you’ve connected your SAP Concur account to the app, it’ll use your saved payment methods and frequent flyer accounts, making bookings that much easier.

 

Share flights with others

Group trips don’t have to be a logistical nightmare. Once you’ve arranged your own trip, the SAP Concur Travel bot has the option to share it in a channel or DM with others. They’ll see your itinerary along with a “Book for Yourself” button that can search for seats on the same flights with the click of a button. Getting your whole team to a conference is suddenly a snap.

 

Concur travel flight pay screenshot

 

View your trips without leaving Slack

If you ever need to look up your flight numbers or landing times, the SAP Concur Travel bot can show your trip details in an instant, without having to look up confirmation codes or log into any websites. It’s just what you need at your fingertips, in a flash.

 

Concur travel flights list

 

Now boarding

If you coordinate travel and expenses at work with SAP Concur, the Travel bot is out now for U.S.-based customers and ready to be added to your workspace. It comes on the heels of SAP Concur’s Expense bot, which does much of the same, letting you kick off expense reports by simply uploading receipts to Slack and clicking a few buttons.

Travel and expenses are often the type of busy work that’s tempting to push off, but thanks to SAP Concur’s new apps for Slack, it’s easy to book flights or file expenses without leaving the comfort of Slack.

这个帖子有用吗？

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

继续阅读

新闻

使用 Slack 列表将你的对话转化为工作

一项新的 Slack 功能即将登场，它让你能直接在开展工作的平台管理项目、请求和任务

新闻

我们如何构建安全且私密的 Slack AI

新闻

一切尽在掌握：重磅推出 Slack 企业搜索

在 Slack 中访问可搜索的中央资料库，查阅公司的所有知识和数据。

新闻

Salesforce 频道是数据与对话的交汇地

将 Salesforce CRM 数据与 Slack 中以客户为中心的对话结合在一起，确保工作向前推进。