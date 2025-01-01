Webinar

Increasing agility and improving efficiency for insurance teams

How Slacks’ productivity platform empowers insurance teams in the financial services industry

60 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Financial services professionals

Insurers are looking for ways to deliver better and more efficient experiences to their employees (as well as the brokers and partners they work with). Slack is helping to redefine the way the insurance industry works by bringing people, tools and partners in one place. Learn about key insurance use cases firms can implement.

Download this webinar recording to find out more about how Slack can help you unlock the productivity potential of your insurance organization.

 

演讲嘉宾：

SlackHead of InsuranceKeven Curtiss

