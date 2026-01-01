Increasing agility and improving efficiency for insurance teams

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 財務担当者
Insurers are looking for ways to deliver better and more efficient experiences to their employees (as well as the brokers and partners they work with). Slack is helping to redefine the way the insurance industry works by bringing people, tools and partners in one place. Learn about key insurance use cases firms can implement.
Download this webinar recording to find out more about how Slack can help you unlock the productivity potential of your insurance organization.
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。