Increasing agility and improving efficiency for insurance teams

How Slacks’ productivity platform empowers insurance teams in the financial services industry

60 분

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

  • 금융 서비스 전문가

Insurers are looking for ways to deliver better and more efficient experiences to their employees (as well as the brokers and partners they work with). Slack is helping to redefine the way the insurance industry works by bringing people, tools and partners in one place. Learn about key insurance use cases firms can implement.

Download this webinar recording to find out more about how Slack can help you unlock the productivity potential of your insurance organization.

 

주요 발표자:

SlackHead of InsuranceKeven Curtiss

