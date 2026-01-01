Increasing agility and improving efficiency for insurance teams

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 금융 서비스 전문가
Insurers are looking for ways to deliver better and more efficient experiences to their employees (as well as the brokers and partners they work with). Slack is helping to redefine the way the insurance industry works by bringing people, tools and partners in one place. Learn about key insurance use cases firms can implement.
Download this webinar recording to find out more about how Slack can help you unlock the productivity potential of your insurance organization.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.