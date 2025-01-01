Work With Focus: New Ways to Use AI in Slack to Stay in Flow and Boost Productivity

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Business decision makers
AI is everywhere, but most tools make you work harder to use them. At Slack, we’ve taken a different approach: AI that works where you do. In this webinar, you’ll see how AI in Slack helps teams across your organization stay focused, automate busywork, and move work forward, all without leaving your workspace.
We’ll walk through real use cases for features like huddle notes, enterprise search, message explanations, and more. Whether you’re supporting customers, launching campaigns, or closing deals, you’ll learn how Slack’s built-in AI makes it easier to prioritize, catch up, and get things done faster.
We’ll also share what’s available today, what’s coming soon, and how to unlock more value with Business+ and Enterprise+ plans.
演讲嘉宾：
