Work With Focus: New Ways to Use AI in Slack to Stay in Flow and Boost Productivity

本次网络会议最适合于：

AI is everywhere, but most tools make you work harder to use them. At Slack, we’ve taken a different approach: AI that works where you do. In this webinar, you’ll see how AI in Slack helps teams across your organization stay focused, automate busywork, and move work forward, all without leaving your workspace.

We’ll walk through real use cases for features like huddle notes, enterprise search, message explanations, and more. Whether you’re supporting customers, launching campaigns, or closing deals, you’ll learn how Slack’s built-in AI makes it easier to prioritize, catch up, and get things done faster.

We’ll also share what’s available today, what’s coming soon, and how to unlock more value with Business+ and Enterprise+ plans.

你将学习到的内容： How teams across your org are using AI in Slack to reduce manual work and stay focused

What Slack’s built-in AI can do today — and what’s coming next

How to get the most from AI in Slack with Business+ and Enterprise+ plans

演讲嘉宾：