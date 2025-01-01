What’s new in Slack: A year in review

本次网络会议最适合于：

Adapting to the new way of working has been a big topic of conversation this year. That’s why here at Slack we’re focused on delivering a digital-first approach to our customers via our digital headquarters. Join us to learn more about the product innovations that connect your people, tools, customers, and partners in a digital HQ that’s flexible and inclusive for a work-from-anywhere world.

你将学习到的内容： How to keep people connected across departments, teams, and time zones with new collaboration tools.

How to make it easy to get work done by bringing all of your customers and partners into one workspace.

How to bring together all of the systems and tools you use every day to simplify workflows and processes.

演讲嘉宾：