magaphone with flowers shooting out
Webinar

What’s new in Slack: A year in review

Download now to learn what's new at Slack this year

25 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Business decision makers
  • Owners and admins

Adapting to the new way of working has been a big topic of conversation this year. That’s why here at Slack we’re focused on delivering a digital-first approach to our customers via our digital headquarters. Join us to learn more about the product innovations that connect your people, tools, customers, and partners in a digital HQ that’s flexible and inclusive for a work-from-anywhere world.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackDirector, Product ManagementMat Mullen
SlackPrincipal Success ManagerKenny Burns

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

Related Events