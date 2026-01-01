magaphone with flowers shooting out
Webinar

What’s new in Slack: A year in review

Download now to learn what's new at Slack this year

25 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • ビジネスの意思決定者
  • オーナーと管理者

Adapting to the new way of working has been a big topic of conversation this year. That’s why here at Slack we’re focused on delivering a digital-first approach to our customers via our digital headquarters. Join us to learn more about the product innovations that connect your people, tools, customers, and partners in a digital HQ that’s flexible and inclusive for a work-from-anywhere world.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackDirector, Product ManagementMat Mullen
SlackPrincipal Success ManagerKenny Burns

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る