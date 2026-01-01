What’s new in Slack: A year in review

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Business decision makers
- Owners and admins
Adapting to the new way of working has been a big topic of conversation this year. That’s why here at Slack we’re focused on delivering a digital-first approach to our customers via our digital headquarters. Join us to learn more about the product innovations that connect your people, tools, customers, and partners in a digital HQ that’s flexible and inclusive for a work-from-anywhere world.
專題講者：
SlackDirector, Product ManagementMat Mullen
SlackPrincipal Success ManagerKenny Burns
