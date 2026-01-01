magaphone with flowers shooting out
What’s new in Slack: A year in review

Download now to learn what's new at Slack this year

25 분

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

  • 비즈니스 의사 결정자
  • 소유자 및 관리자

Adapting to the new way of working has been a big topic of conversation this year. That’s why here at Slack we’re focused on delivering a digital-first approach to our customers via our digital headquarters. Join us to learn more about the product innovations that connect your people, tools, customers, and partners in a digital HQ that’s flexible and inclusive for a work-from-anywhere world.

주요 발표자:

SlackDirector, Product ManagementMat Mullen
SlackPrincipal Success ManagerKenny Burns

