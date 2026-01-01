How Kaizen Gaming runs 24/7 at the speed of live sports in Slack

About Kaizen Gaming

A global GameTech company delivering 24/7/365 entertainment

Kaizen Gaming operates one of the world’s largest online sports betting and casino brands, Betano. With over 3,000 employees spread across more than 20 countries, the GameTech leader runs an always-on operation to deliver a secure digital experience to millions of users across the globe. To stay ahead of competitors and expand into new markets, the organization depends on tightly integrated technology that keeps teams aligned and provides fast, secure, and seamless entertainment for players — around the clock.

“In the fast-paced GameTech industry, we needed more than just a chat app. Slack actively accelerates how we work and scale globally.” Kaizen Gaming Internal Systems and Tools Manager Charis Christoforidis

The challenge

Coordinating an always-on global operation where speed, reliability, and security are critical

At Kaizen Gaming, teams operate across more than 20 countries — from Greece and Portugal to Brazil and Argentina — supporting a platform that runs 24/7/365. To keep that platform consistently available, work can never stop.

During live events, even a moment of downtime has immediate business impact, requiring engineering teams to respond to incidents in real-time across time zones.

As the company has grown, this scale has introduced new complexity. Teams must stay aligned across geographies and functions while also working with vendors, resellers, and external developers in multiple jurisdictions. But relying on disconnected tools, along with email chains and phone calls, made it difficult to maintain visibility, slowing decision-making and creating friction in moments where speed matters most.

Expanding into new markets and adopting an AI-first strategy only made these challenges more pronounced. The company needed a more unified and secure way to bring together its people, tools, and workflows — one that could support real-time coordination, scale with external partners, and meet the demands of a highly regulated industry.

Upgrading to Slack Enterprise+ gave Kaizen Gaming a single, intelligent system to improve operational speed, strengthen its security posture, and support its next phase of global growth.

“With 3,000+ Kaizeners spread across the world, Slack is our key point for staying aligned at speed. It enables secure, real-time teamwork, helping us move fast and win in new markets.” Kaizen Gaming Integrations Business Analyst Minas Amperiadis

How Kaizen Gaming works better with Slack

A central place to coordinate work, resolve incidents, and stay aligned in real-time

Live matches don’t pause for technical difficulties, and neither can Kaizen Gaming. To identify and resolve issues the moment they arise, Kaizen now uses dedicated Slack channels to manage incidents in real-time, bringing engineering and product teams together in a shared space where updates, decisions, and actions stay connected.

Instead of switching between tools, teams integrate Jira Cloud, Google Drive, and Confluence Cloud directly into Slack so they have all the context they need — from documentation and campaign assets to regulatory approvals — to open, resolve, and close tickets all in one place. This approach allows teams to coordinate quickly, work in parallel, and maintain full visibility into incident resolution, so players don’t miss a beat.

With Slack Connect, Kaizen Gaming’s team can also interact with vendors, resellers, and external developers across multiple regions in channels. This replaces slower communication methods like email and phone calls with instant collaboration, while also providing simple, more controlled access management for external partners.

“Slack is our central productivity hub, bringing our entire tech stack into a single interface and eliminating constant context-switching. These integrations allow us to automate key processes and keep our operations running smoothly at scale.” Kaizen Gaming Integrations Business Analyst Minas Amperiadis

Bridging time zones with AI in Slack

With teams working across regions to keep Kaizen Gaming always-on, AI in Slack helps maintain alignment by summarizing conversations and surfacing the most relevant information from ongoing discussions.

Leaders use channel recaps to support morning reviews, while on-call engineers rely on thread summaries to quickly get up to speed during live incident handoffs. AI-powered search acts as an instant knowledge base, surfacing compliance rules, Jira workflows, campaign assets, and historical decisions in seconds.

“AI in Slack is game-changing. It instantly summarizes overnight threads and surfaces the right information from chat history, getting everyone up to speed in seconds,” said Minas Amperiadis, Integrations Business Analyst at Kaizen Gaming.

Because AI in Slack operates within Kaizen Gaming’s secure environment — respecting internal permissions and not using proprietary data to train external models — teams can confidently apply AI in their daily work. This is critical for maintaining trust in a highly regulated industry.

By reducing the time spent catching up, teams can focus on tackling their work from the get-go.

Automating operations with custom apps and workflows

To support their continuous development and company-wide visibility, Kaizen Gaming built custom Slack apps and workflows that automate key processes.

Working with an external development partner, Bryd, the team created Release Bot, which notifies employees of new mobile app builds and feature releases.

So far, Release Bot has helped reduce manual deployment tracking by more than five weeks per year and has improved on-time deployments by 10%, giving teams better visibility into engineering work while reducing administrative overhead.

“With Workato, we’ve built solutions that improve engineering visibility, automated onboarding tasks, and provided better oversight of operational processes like cost management,” said Amperiadis. “These custom apps help us eliminate manual work, streamline workflows, and keep our teams focused on scaling the business.”

Strengthening security and compliance with Enterprise+

Operating in a highly regulated industry, Kaizen Gaming requires strict controls around data security and compliance. Upgrading to Slack Enterprise+ enabled the organization to strengthen its security posture while continuing to grow.

Here are the features that ensure only the right people have access to critical information:

Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Automatically monitors and protects sensitive data, helping prevent the accidental sharing of financial or confidential information.

Automatically monitors and protects sensitive data, helping prevent the accidental sharing of financial or confidential information. Audit logs: Provide a complete record of activity across Slack, giving teams visibility into access, actions, and changes for compliance and oversight.

Provide a complete record of activity across Slack, giving teams visibility into access, actions, and changes for compliance and oversight. Mobile device management: Enables secure access from mobile devices while allowing administrators to enforce policies and control how data is accessed on the go.

Enables secure access from mobile devices while allowing administrators to enforce policies and control how data is accessed on the go. Re-authentication: Requires users to regularly verify their identity, adding an extra layer of protection for accounts and sensitive workflows.

Requires users to regularly verify their identity, adding an extra layer of protection for accounts and sensitive workflows. Role-based access controls: Ensures that users only have access to the channels, data, and tools relevant to their role within the organization.

Slack also met Kaizen Gaming’s structured security review requirements, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance, encryption in transit and at rest, and integration with single sign-on (SSO) systems.

“In our industry, security and compliance are non-negotiable, and Slack delivers with a trust-by-design approach,” said Amperiadis. “AI in Slack operates within our secure environment, respects internal permissions, and doesn’t use our proprietary data to train external models, giving us the full power of AI without compromising control or data security.”

What’s next

Expanding AI and automation to power the next generation of digital experiences

Artificial intelligence remains the core pillar of Kaizen Gaming’s future strategy. Leadership envisions building sophisticated conversational agents that combine real-time betting data from multiple sources to provide users with even smarter, personalized experiences.

“We want to be on the cusp of the latest technology,” said Charis Christoforidis, Internal Systems and Tools Manager. “With all this AI hype, we want to be one step ahead of the competition.”

As Kaizen Gaming expands into new markets and continues to push the boundaries of digital entertainment, Slack serves as the operational command center, powering how teams coordinate work, integrate systems, and apply AI in the flow of daily operations.