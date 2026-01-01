A hand holding files and a hand giving a thumbsup representing Slack Connect for marketing
Webinar

Tap the full potential of marketing partnerships

Learn how to work faster with agency partners in Slack Connect

15 min

Este seminario web es ideal para:

  • Marketers

Working with agencies and partners can be siloed, slow and impersonal. Slack Connect brings everyone to the table to work better together. Learn how to transform your next joint initiative.

Oradores destacados:

Chris BryanSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Shane TappVP, International Creative & Brand Studio, Salesforce

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

¡Genial!

¡Muchísimas gracias por tus comentarios!

¡Entendido!

Gracias por tus comentarios.

¡Uy! Estamos teniendo dificultades. Por favor, inténtalo de nuevo más tarde.

Related Events