A hand holding files and a hand giving a thumbsup representing Slack Connect for marketing
Webinar

Tap the full potential of marketing partnerships

Learn how to work faster with agency partners in Slack Connect

15 min

Cette conférence en ligne s’adresse de préférence à :

  • Commerciaux

Working with agencies and partners can be siloed, slow and impersonal. Slack Connect brings everyone to the table to work better together. Learn how to transform your next joint initiative.

Intervenants :

Chris BryanSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Shane TappVP, International Creative & Brand Studio, Salesforce

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