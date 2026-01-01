Tap the full potential of marketing partnerships

O webinar é voltado para:
- Profissionais de marketing
Working with agencies and partners can be siloed, slow and impersonal. Slack Connect brings everyone to the table to work better together. Learn how to transform your next joint initiative.
Palestrantes em destaque:
Chris BryanSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Shane TappVP, International Creative & Brand Studio, Salesforce
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