Salesforce Channels: Quick Start Guide

Download this quick start guide to get up to speed with Salesforce channels in Slack

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New to Salesforce channels? Download our Quick Start Guide to get up to speed with this new type of channel in Slack.

Inside, you’ll find:

  • An overview of Salesforce channels
  • Steps to enable the feature in Slack
  • How to create a Salesforce channel
  • Navigation tips for the user interface

This guide is designed for both admins and end users, helping you quickly master essential features to keep your team aligned and drive better results in Slack.

Have questions? Submit a ticket at slack.com/help, and our team will be glad to assist you.

 

 

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