Save time by automating sales with Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 영업 전문가
- Slack 사용자
Time kills all deals. In today’s market, efficiency is the name of the game for sales teams to be successful. Companies are looking for turnkey ways to save money while maintaining a high level of productivity. This is where automations can help.
We’ve heard reps say they spend a good chunk of their day on administrative tasks, reducing the hours they need to spend prospecting, supporting customers and selling. With Slack, reps and teams can easily automate low-level tasks so they can focus on work that drives their business forward. Hear from thought leaders about how they are using automations at scale by working from one digital HQ—Slack.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.