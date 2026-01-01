Save time by automating sales with Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Sales professionals
- Slack users
Time kills all deals. In today’s market, efficiency is the name of the game for sales teams to be successful. Companies are looking for turnkey ways to save money while maintaining a high level of productivity. This is where automations can help.
We’ve heard reps say they spend a good chunk of their day on administrative tasks, reducing the hours they need to spend prospecting, supporting customers and selling. With Slack, reps and teams can easily automate low-level tasks so they can focus on work that drives their business forward. Hear from thought leaders about how they are using automations at scale by working from one digital HQ—Slack.
專題講者：
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！