The state of AI in retail

Join Slack and Salesforce to learn how AI can transform retail

    Artificial Intelligence in retailing is not new, but generative AI is introducing innovations and outcomes never before imagined in the industry. In this webinar, Salesforce and Slack will examine the key possibilities and use cases for generative AI across the entire retail process model.

    We’ll start with a refresher on the different phases of AI technology. Then we’ll provide a glimpse of how retailers are driving results with various types of AI today. We’ll also demystify the buzzwords to help any retail operator deploy a more successful AI strategy.

    Attendees will also hear how Salesforce and Slack are embedding trusted AI into their products to help retailers equip their teams for success. Join us!

    SlackHead of Industry Marketing, Retail & Consumer GoodsDuane Peck
    Salesforce Retail Industry AdvisorJames Murphy

