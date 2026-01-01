A credit card going through a card reader representing retail
The state of AI in retail

Join Slack and Salesforce to learn how AI can transform retail

60 分

    Artificial Intelligence in retailing is not new, but generative AI is introducing innovations and outcomes never before imagined in the industry. In this webinar, Salesforce and Slack will examine the key possibilities and use cases for generative AI across the entire retail process model.

    We’ll start with a refresher on the different phases of AI technology. Then we’ll provide a glimpse of how retailers are driving results with various types of AI today. We’ll also demystify the buzzwords to help any retail operator deploy a more successful AI strategy.

    Attendees will also hear how Salesforce and Slack are embedding trusted AI into their products to help retailers equip their teams for success. Join us!

    注目のスピーカー :

    SlackHead of Industry Marketing, Retail & Consumer GoodsDuane Peck
    Salesforce Retail Industry AdvisorJames Murphy

    JP Why Slack 船

    Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

    製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

