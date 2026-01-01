Turning leads into opportunities with Slack and ActiveCampaign

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 마케터
The working world as we know it is now drastically different as technology and customer expectations have changed. Marketers have had to find new approaches to reach their target audiences and drive revenue, while aligning with globally distributed teams.
Join this webinar co-hosted by Slack and ActiveCampaign to learn how growing businesses can solve these challenges by harnessing the power of customer experience automation within their digital HQ.
주요 발표자:
