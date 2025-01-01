Turning leads into opportunities with Slack and ActiveCampaign

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Marketers
The working world as we know it is now drastically different as technology and customer expectations have changed. Marketers have had to find new approaches to reach their target audiences and drive revenue, while aligning with globally distributed teams.
Join this webinar co-hosted by Slack and ActiveCampaign to learn how growing businesses can solve these challenges by harnessing the power of customer experience automation within their digital HQ.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
ActiveCampaignPlatform Product Marketing ManagerKenzie Macksey
Slick BusinessActiveCampaign Academy TeacherKay Peacey
