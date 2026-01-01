Security at Slack: Learn how your data is protected

We’re committed to being transparent about the security practices at Slack, so we created an e-book to help you understand our approach. In this free download, you’ll get an overview of how the enterprise-grade security in Slack keeps your data protected and confidential.
Our security approach focuses on security governance, risk management and compliance. This includes:
- Encryption at rest and in transit
- Network security and server hardening
- Administrative access control
- System monitoring
- Logging, alerting and more
