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Security at Slack: Learn how your data is protected

Slack is built to meet the strictest security and compliance requirements

en menos de un minuto

We’re committed to being transparent about the security practices at Slack, so we created an e-book to help you understand our approach. In this free download, you’ll get an overview of how the enterprise-grade security in Slack keeps your data protected and confidential.

Our security approach focuses on security governance, risk management and compliance. This includes:

  • Encryption at rest and in transit
  • Network security and server hardening
  • Administrative access control
  • System monitoring
  • Logging, alerting and more

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